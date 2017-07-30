Football fans arrested after Sunderland v Celtic clash

At least 19 fans were arrested before and just after the match in Sunderland.

Arrests: Football fans were involved in a number of incidents. PA

Northumbria Police confirmed that 19 arrests were made in Sunderland ahead of a friendly football match against Celtic.

The game, at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, was marred by a series of violent incidents across the city.

While it is not known how many Celtic fans were arrested, Police have confirmed that supporters from both sides were involved.

Some fans are due to appear in court on Monday morning.

Assistant chief constable, Helen McMillan, said: "We did have some incidents of disorder in and around Sunderland between Sunderland and Celtic fans and, while police dealt with them quickly, it's a shame these types of incidents happen at all.

"Fans come here to enjoy the football - many with young children - and we here at Northumbria Police do all we can to ensure they enjoy the day whichever team they support."