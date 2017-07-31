Railway disruption expected following points failure

Engineers are in attendance on site at Cadder near Bishopbriggs to repair the fault.

ScotRail: Disruptions expected in central Scotland (file pic). SWNS

Railway delays are expected this morning following a points failure.

The points failure near Bishopbriggs is causing disruption to services.

This is affecting services from Glasgow Queen Street to Edinburgh via Falkirk High and Glasgow Queen Street to Aberdeen/Alloa.

Anyone travelling between Glasgow and Edinburgh have been advised to use services via Queen Street Low Level / Bathgate.

Engineers are in attendance on site at Cadder near Bishopbriggs to repair fault.

Glasgow to Edinburgh via Falkirk services have been reduced to half hourly.

Disruption through Bishopbriggs are expected until at least 11am.

There are four trains per hour between Glasgow Queen St Low Level and Edinburgh via Bathgate if travelling end to end.