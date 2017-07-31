Man injured with blade in mass brawl outside Glasgow pub

Police responded to reports of men fighting outside the New Oasis in Castlemilk.

Castlemilk: Fifth violent incident in area over last month. Google

A man has been injured in a mass brawl in front of a pub in Glasgow.

Police officers attended the scene after receiving reports of several men fighting on the road in front of The New Oasis pub at around 10.45pm on Saturday.

The 33-year-old was taken to Hairmyres Hospital in East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, after the incident on Dougrie Street, Castlemilk.

The man's injuries were consistent with the use of a bladed weapon. He has since been released from hospital and police enquires are continuing.

No arrests have been made in relation with the attack.

It is the fifth violent incident in the area in the last month after the fatal shooting of 22-year-old father-of-one Jamie Lee, who was killed during a mass brawl on Ballantay Terrace on July 8.

Four women were then arrested after a fight believed to be linked to the shooting took place on July 11.

A man was also left with serious injuries following a stabbing incident on Castlemilk Drive on Friday, July 28, while a 23-year-old was stabbed in a murder bid after a hit-and-run incident on Ardencraig Road on Wednesday, June 28.

The incidents are not thought to be linked.