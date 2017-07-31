Buchanan Galleries evacuated as power cut hits Glasgow

A major outage is affecting the G1, G2 and G4 postcode areas of the city.

Buchanan Galleries: Dozens forced to leave shopping centre. Cailean McPhail

A power cut has hit Glasgow city centre, forcing the evacuation of the Buchanan Galleries.

Dozens of people were led out of the building at around 12.45pm on Monday.

The power cut is affecting homes and businesses across the G1, G2 and G4 postcode areas.

A spokesman for Scottish Power said: "We are aware of a power cut in Glasgow.

"Our engineers are working to restore supplies. Sorry for the inconvenience."

The power cut caused lights to go out and an alarm to repeatedly sound at Buchanan Galleries.

A spokesman for the shopping centre said: "Due to a power cut and subsequent alarm activation, the centre was evacuated earlier today.

"This was a false alarm caused by the power outage."

The cause of the outage is unknown and it is unclear when it will be fixed.