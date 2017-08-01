Two-car crash causes road closure on Rosneath peninsula

The crash took place on the B833, midway between Garelochhead and Rosneath.

A road in Argyll and Bute has been closed overnight following a two-car crash in the area.

The road on the Rosneath Peninsula was closed after the accident which happened at around 6pm on Monday.

An air ambulance attended the scene shortly after.

It is expected that the road will remain closed under later in the morning.