CCTV released after 'violent assault' in city centre

Police wish to speak to a man in his mid to late 20s following the attack in Glasgow.

CCTV: Assault took place on Queen Street.

Police have released images of a man they wish to speak to following a "violent" assault in Glasgow city centre.

A 33-year-old man was left needing hospital treatment following the attack on Friday, July 7.

Officers said the serious assault took place on Queen Street around 5.30am.

The man in the images is described as being in his mid to late 20s and police believe he can help with their enquiries.

Detective constable Kieran Guy, of Greater Glasgow CID, said: "A violent assault like this within Glasgow city centre cannot be tolerated and we seek the assistance of the public in tracking down those responsible.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Greater Glasgow Police on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be passed anonymously."