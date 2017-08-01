Scots space firm's new tool helps tackle climate change

Clyde Space's satellite could help scientists monitor sea levels and melting ice caps.

A Scottish space firm is helping to develop a new tool that could be used in the fight against climate change.

Clyde Space plans to build a satellite containing ultra-sensitive "cold atoms", which can be used to detect tiny changes in Earth's gravity.

They could be used to monitor changes in sea level and melting ice caps.

The technology could also help scientists develop more precise deep space navigation.

Clyde Space chief executive Craig Clark said it will create a "new wave" of applications.

"Pioneering innovative solutions is at the core of everything we do," he said.

"We are always pushing the boundaries of what is possible with small spacecraft."

The technology is based on new developments in quantum technology, which have resulted in the ability to cool atoms to almost absolute zero, making them extremely sensitive.

Clyde Space has teamed up with the conglomerate Teledyne e2v and research partner Birmingham University.

Trevor Cross, group chief technology officer at Teledyne, said: "Quantum technology is giving us new abilities in a wide range of markets and applications.

"Our partnership with Clyde Space is representative of the collaboration required to commercialise the technology and really maximise the benefits of quantum in industry."