Woman dead and teenager injured after two-car crash

The 33-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.

A woman has died following a a two-car crash in Helensburgh.

The 32-year-old was driving her silver Vauxhall Corsa along the B833, Roseneath Road towards Clynder at around 5.50pm on Monday when she collided with a silver Ford Mondeo coming in the opposite direction.

The Ford Mondeo appeared to lose control and moved over to the other side of the carriageway before the fatal collision.

Emergency services attended and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 21-year-old man driving the Ford Mondeo was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital for treatment to minor injuries and later released.

His 15-year-old male passenger was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment to a leg injury.

Medical staff have described his condition as stable.

Police Scotland is appealing for witnesses following the crash in the Rahane area of Helensburgh.

Inspector Adam McKenzie from the Divisional Road Policing Unit based at Dumbarton said:

"I would appeal to anyone who was driving on the B833 yesterday evening, who may have witnessed the crash or noticed a silver Ford Mondeo driving on the road prior to the incident, to please get in touch.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact the Divisional Road Policing Unit based at Dumbarton via 101 and quote incident number 2961 of Monday 31st August 2017."

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

The road was closed after the collision and was still closed on Tuesday morning.