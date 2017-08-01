Twelve arrested over banners at Celtic v Linfield match

Symbols were held up during the Champions League qualifying match in Glasgow.

Banners: Men to appear in court at later date. SNS

Twelve men have been arrested over banners unfurled at a football match between Celtic and Linfield.

Banners were held up during the Champions League qualifying match at Celtic Park in Glasgow on July 19.

The men, aged between 18 and 49, have been released by police and will appear in court in the next few weeks.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Following a proactive police investigation into banners and material displayed at the Celtic v Linfield football fixture, 12 men have been arrested and will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

"All men were released and it is anticipated they will appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on an undertaking on August 24 and September 1."