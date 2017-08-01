Woman's body discovered at property in North Ayrshire

The 29-year-old was found in a property on Green Street in Saltcoats on Monday.

A woman has been found dead at a home in North Ayrshire.

Police were called to Green Street in Saltcoats at 8pm on Monday, where they discovered the body of a 29-year-old woman.

Her death is being treated as unexplained and a post-mortem will be carried out.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At about 8pm last night, we received a report of a 29-year-old woman being discovered within a property on Green Street.

"A postmortem will be carried out in due course and the death is being treated as unexplained."