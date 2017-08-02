Teenager raped six-year-old girl in west end of Glasgow

The boy also molested an eight-year-old who witnessed the attack in 2015.

Court: Teenager locked up for six years (file pic).

A teenager who raped a young girl in the west end of Glasgow has been locked up for six years.

The boy raped the six-year-old at a property in 2015 and also molested another girl aged eight who witnessed him attacking the younger girl.

The teenager, who was 14 at the time, denied the crimes.

He was found guilty of rape and sexual assault following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

Prosecutors said the boy had implied the victims were "devious children, accomplished liars who have concocted a story against him for no reason".

Prosecutor Angela Gray said: "He was not able to offer you any explanation whatsoever as to why the two young girls would lie about him."