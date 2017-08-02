Woman who died in head-on car crash in Argyll named

Lisa Fleming's Vauxhall Corsa collided with a Ford Mondeo on Monday evening.

Lisa Fleming: The 32-year-old died at the scene.

A woman who died in a head-on smash in Argyll has been named.

Lisa Fleming died in the collision, which happened on the B833 Rosneath road towards Clynder, opposite Helensburgh, on Monday.

The 32-year-old from Rosneath was driving a silver Vauxhall Corsa, which crashed into a silver Ford Mondeo at 5.50pm.

A 15-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the Ford Mondeo, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with a leg injury.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley but was later released.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.