Celtic's Scott Brown slams troll mocking death of sister

The image also joked about club legend Tommy Burns, who passed away from cancer.

Scott Brown: His sister passed away from skin cancer in May 2008.

Celtic captain Scott Brown has slammed a troll who mocked the deaths of his sister and Tommy Burns on Twitter.

The image was sent to Brown joking about skin cancer victims Fiona Brown and club legend Tommy Burns.

Fiona, 21, passed away after losing her battle with skin cancer in May 2008.

Burns, who played for and coached the club, also passed away in the same month from the illness.

Anger: Celtic captain hit out on his Instagram account. Instagram - @broony08

Brown took to Instagram to slam the message, describing it as "disgusting".

He said: "Just been sent this from my Twitter account.

"Now football banter is all good between fans but when it gets personal and bringing family members and friends into who you love and miss everyday is disgusting."