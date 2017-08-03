Scots breast surgeon's jail term increased to 20 years

Glasgow-born Ian Paterson, 59, carried out 'intentionally harmful' procedures.

Ian Paterson: Originally sentenced to 15 years. PA

A "monster" surgeon jailed for carrying out needless breast operations has had his sentence increased from 15 to 20 years.

Ian Paterson, who is originally from Glasgow, was sentenced in May to 15 years in prison after being convicted by a jury of offences of wounding with intent and unlawful wounding against ten patients.

The Court of Appeal has now ruled the 59-year-old's sentence should be increased by another five years.

His actions between 1997 and 2011 at Little Aston and Parkway hospitals in the West Midlands have been described as "serious" and "intentionally harmful".

In July, a medical tribunal heard Mr Paterson "exploited the trust that was put him in as a doctor for his own gain".