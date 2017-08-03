Man charged with culpable homicide after death of mother

Karen Young was found dead in a flat on Kelburn Terrace in Port Glasgow, Inverclyde.

A man has appeared in court charged with culpable homicide after the death of a mother.

Karen Young was found dead in a flat on Kelburn Terrace in Port Glasgow, Inverclyde, on June 9.

Allan Docherty, of Port Glasgow, was later arrested in connection with Ms Young's death.

He made no plea or declaration during the private hearing at Greenock Sheriff Court on Thursday and was committed for further examination.

The 32-year-old was remanded in custody and is expected to appear in court at a later date.