Deliberate fire causes major damage at Hamilton's stadium

Two metal containers of specialist equipment wrecked by blaze at New Douglas Park.

Hamilton: Thousands of pounds worth of damage caused. SNS

A deliberate fire has caused tens of thousands of pounds worth of damage at a Premiership football ground.

Emergency services were called to the blaze at Hamilton Academical's New Douglas Park in the town's Cadzow Avenue at 2.30am on Thursday.

No one was injured in the fire but two metal containers of specialist equipment sustained significant damage.

Police are now appealing for information in a bid to track the culprits.

Detective constable David MacFarlane said: "Thankfully no one was injured in this fire, however, the cost of the damage is estimated to run into tens of thousands of pounds.

"The equipment was specialist and may take some time to replace or repair.

"We know of no reason for this to have happened other than wanton vandalism and a blatant disregard for the property of others."

He said officers reviewing CCTV footage had established that the fire was started around 1.50am and asked anyone with information to get in touch on 101.