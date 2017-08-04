War veteran took pictures as he raped 13-year-old girl

David Wernham, 51, was caught with hundreds of indecent images of his victim.

Court: Wernham jailed for seven and a half years (file pic).

A Gulf War veteran took photos while he raped a 13-year-old girl.

David Wernham preyed on the vulnerable teenager having earlier claimed he was taking her on outings.

The 51-year-old, of Helensburgh, Argyll, was caught when police later discovered hundreds of explicit pictures of the victim.

Wernham, who also uses the name Collins, was jailed for seven and a half years and will be supervised for a further three years on his release.

A judge heard how ex-soldier Wernham was identified in them due to his distinctive tattoos.

He returned to the High Court in Glasgow on Friday having earlier pleaded guilty to rape and indecent images charges.

The offences occurred between July 2015 and February 2016.

Lord Beckett told Wernham - whose family have since shunned him - that he had "sexually exploited" the girl in crimes that involved "depravity".

He added: "There is no alternative to a lengthy prison sentence."

The teenage victim was described as having learning difficulties. Her ordeal came to light when she told a relative about the abuse.

Police raided Wernham's home and initially found 311 indecent photos of children. They then discovered a folder on his computer containing a further 565 pictures of the 13 year-old.

A number showed her being sexually abused by Wernham.

Lorraine Glancy, defending, said Wernham's relationship with his wife and children had "come to a complete end" due to the offences.

She added: "He appreciates his conduct has had significant consequences not only for the girl but also on his own family."

Wernham was placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.