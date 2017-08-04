Woman injured as blaze rips through tenement block

The fire happened on Calder Street in Govanhill, Glasgow, at 1.50pm on Friday.

Calder Street: People in the Govanhill block had to be evacuated. Google 2017

A woman has been injured in a blaze that ripped through a tenement block in Glasgow.

The woman was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital after the blaze.

People living in the tenement block had to be evacuated.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "A total of three fire appliances and a height appliance were mobilised to the scene on Calder Street.

"Upon arrival, crews found a first-floor flat well ablaze and firefighters wearing protective breathing apparatus assisted in the evacuation of a number of residents.

"A single casualty was handed over to the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service. The fire is now extinguished, however, crews remain at the scene."