Worker threatened as robber steals cash from shop

The incident happened in Bellshill, North Lanarkshire, at 2pm on Friday.

A shop in North Lanarkshire was robbed on Friday afternoon.

A man entered the premises and threatened a male member of staff, demanding money.

The worker was left shaken but was not injured in the incident in Bellshill.

A police spokeswoman said: "At 2pm, a man entered a shop on North Road, Bellshill, threatened a member of staff and demanded money.

"Enquiries are at an early stage and a police investigation is ongoing.

"The staff member has been left shaken but was not injured."

Police are checking CCTV and asking witnesses to phone 101.