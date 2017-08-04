Worker threatened as robber steals cash from shop
The incident happened in Bellshill, North Lanarkshire, at 2pm on Friday.
A shop in North Lanarkshire was robbed on Friday afternoon.
A man entered the premises and threatened a male member of staff, demanding money.
The worker was left shaken but was not injured in the incident in Bellshill.
A police spokeswoman said: "At 2pm, a man entered a shop on North Road, Bellshill, threatened a member of staff and demanded money.
"Enquiries are at an early stage and a police investigation is ongoing.
"The staff member has been left shaken but was not injured."
Police are checking CCTV and asking witnesses to phone 101.