Ten-year-old boy dies after falling ill at leisure centre

A ten-year-old boy has died after falling ill at a leisure centre in North Ayrshire.

Paramedics were called to Auchenharvie Leisure Centre in Stevenston at 6.20pm on Friday.

They took the boy to University Crosshouse Hospital, where he died shortly afterwards.

Police say his death is unexplained and a postmortem will be carried out to establish the cause.

A spokeswoman said: "At around 6.20pm on Friday a 10-year-old boy took unwell at Auchenharvie Leisure centre in Stevenston.



"Emergency services attended and the boy was taken to hospital, where he died a short time later.

"A postmortem will take place in due course to establish the cause of death, which is unexplained."