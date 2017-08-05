Six vehicles damaged after car set ablaze in Airdrie
The emergency services were called to Luing, Airdrie, at 1.30am on Friday.
Six cars have been left damaged after one of them was set alight in a car park.
One car was set on fire and others nearby were damaged by the flames, police believe.
A spokeswoman said: "At 1.30am on Friday we received a report of a car on fire in Luing.
"Emergency services attended and following a joint investigation the incident is being treated as wilful."