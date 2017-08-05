Six vehicles damaged after car set ablaze in Airdrie

The emergency services were called to Luing, Airdrie, at 1.30am on Friday.

Airdrie: Firefighters called to car park blaze (file pic). © STV

Six cars have been left damaged after one of them was set alight in a car park.

The emergency services were called to Luing, Airdrie, at 1.30am on Friday.

One car was set on fire and others nearby were damaged by the flames, police believe.

A spokeswoman said: "At 1.30am on Friday we received a report of a car on fire in Luing.

"Emergency services attended and following a joint investigation the incident is being treated as wilful."