Warning over psychiatric patient absconded from hospital

The public has been warned not to approach a patient who has absconded from a psychiatric hospital.

Peter McCallion was reported missing from Leverndale Hospital in Glasgow on Friday.

Police Scotland has asked anyone who has seen Mr McCallion to contact them.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: "We are keen to trace this man as soon as possible.

"Although he is not considered to be a high risk of harm, the public are advised not to approach him."

Mr McCallion is 5ft 10in tall with a stocky build and red hair which he ties in a ponytail.

He was wearing a black leather baseball cap, a blue T-shirt, ripped stonewash jeans and white trainers when last seen.