Motorist, 61, critically injured in two-car collision

A 61-year-old driver is in a critical condition following a crash in South Lanarkshire.

His Mazda 5 collided with an Audi A3 travelling in the opposite direction near Coalburn at 4.30pm on Friday.

He was flown to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow to be treated for multiple wounds, including a serious head injury.

A ten-year-old boy who was a passenger in the Mazda suffered minor injuries and was treated at Wishaw General Hospital.

The 22-year-old man who was driving the Audi A3 was also taken to Wishaw General to be treated for arm and leg injuries.

Sergeant David Stenhouse has asked anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Police Scotland.