Psychiatric patient absconded from hospital found safe

The public was warned not to approach Peter McCallion after he was reported missing.

Leverndale Hospital: Peter McCallion was missing for two days. CC by WF Millar

A patient who absconded from a psychiatric hospital in Glasgow has been found.

The public was warned not to approach Peter McCallion after he was reported missing from Leverndale Hospital on Friday.

He was found safe and well following a joint appeal by Police Scotland and the Scottish Government.

A government spokeswoman said: "On August 4, Peter McCallion, a restricted patient, absconded from Leverndale Hospital.

"Police Scotland have confirmed that Mr McCallion has now been traced and is safe and well."