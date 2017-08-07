Three injured in collision with car pursued by police

A child and two adults were hurt in the crash in Holytown, North Lanarkshire.

Three people including a child were injured when a car being pursued by police crashed into their vehicle.

The incident on July 25 has been referred to Scotland's policing watchdog.

The crash in Holytown, North Lanarkshire, left a child and two adults injured.

A spokeswoman for the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) said: "The matter was referred to Pirc by Police Scotland and a report will be submitted to Police Scotland in due course."

The Pirc investigates serious incidents involving police in Scotland including shootings and deaths in custody.