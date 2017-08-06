Armed thief threatens cashier with knife during robbery

He demanded money at knifepoint before running away with more than £100.

Knife raid: Thief escaped with more than £100 cash (file pic). ©Deadline

An armed thief threatened a cashier with a knife during a robbery at a corner shop.

The man entered Usave Mini Market on Saracen Street, Glasgow, at 3.10pm on Saturday.

He demanded money from a member of staff and escaped with more than £100 in cash.

The thief was then seen running away along Closeburn Street.

Detective constable Chris Sneddon said: "I would appeal to anyone who was on Saracen Street or in the surrounding area yesterday afternoon, who may have witnessed the man described above acting suspiciously, to please get in touch."

The thief was described as white, in his late 30s, with a medium build. He was wearing a dark hooded jacket and dark jogging bottoms.