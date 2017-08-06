Man, 66, thrown to ground and robbed in 'cowardly' attack

The victim was walking along Myrtle Path when he was accosted by two men.

Robbery: One of the thieves was riding a bike (file pic). © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

A 66-year-old man was thrown to the ground and robbed by a pair of "cowardly" thieves.

The attack happened shortly before 3pm on Friday in the south side of Glasgow.

They stole his mobile phone and made off along Aitkenhead Road, passing Holyrood Sports Centre.

Detective sergeant Graham McCreadie said: "To target an innocent man in this way is absolutely despicable and it is vital that we trace the cowardly individuals responsible."

Both men were around 5ft 8in tall with slim builds.

One had short cropped black hair and a moustache. He was wearing a black sweatshirt and black jogging bottoms with white writing on the front.

The other man was wearing a khaki top and riding a bicycle.