Boy, 15, punched in the face by man near skate park

Kingholm Road: A man leaned out of the window and punched the boy.

A 15-year-old boy was punched by a man in an "unprovoked" attack near a skate park.

The attack happened on Kingholm Road between Kingholm Quay and Dumfries at 9.15pm on Saturday.

The boy was walking to Dumfries when he was spoken to by a man and a woman in a car.

The man, who was a passenger, leaned out of the window and punched the boy in the face.

Constable Nancy Dickson said: "This appears to be an unprovoked assault on a 15-year-old boy and has resulted in the victim requiring hospital treatment for his injuries.

"I would ask that anyone who witnessed the assault or knows the identity of the occupants of the vehicle to contact police on the 101 number."