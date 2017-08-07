Cats recovering after being found dumped in wheelie bin

Penelope and Paloma were discovered by a woman in Bellshill, North Lanarkshire.

Cats: Penelope and Paloma are being cared for by the Scottish SPCA. Scottish SPCA

Two cats were found dumped in a wheelie bin outside on a street in North Lanarkshire.

The Scottish SPCA was alerted to the discovery by a woman on Tuesday, August 1.

She had found them in a bin on on Greenend View, Bellshill.

The animal welfare charity is now looking after the cats, named Penelope and Paloma by staff, at its Lanarkshire centre.

Abandoning an animal is an offence under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006.

Anyone found guilty of doing so can be banned from keeping animals for a fixed period or for life.

Inspector Jack Marshall said: "The cats were found inside the wheelie bin outside a property in Greenend View.

"She did the right thing by bringing these cats to our attention and now we're keen to find out who they belonged to.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.