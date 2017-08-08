Teenage driver dies after smashing BMW into bridge

The 18-year-old man died on the A7 north of Langholm in Dumfries and Galloway.

Air ambulance: Teenager died at Dumfries Royal Infirmary (file pic).

A teenager has died after smashing into a bridge.

The 18-year-old was driving a black BMW which crashed into a bridge parapet on the A7 north of Langholm in Dumfries and Galloway.

The man, from Carlisle, was cut free from his car before being taken to Dumfries Royal Infirmary by air ambulance.

He later died following the crash, which happened at 7pm on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.