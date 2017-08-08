Driver 'blinded' by the sun before fatal collision

Ho Cheng caused the death of Patrick McCabe by careless driving in Glasgow.

Court: Cheng was ordered to perform 300 hours' unpaid work (file pic).

A driver who ploughed into a recovery vehicle and killed a 62-year-old man was "blinded" by the sun.

Ho Cheng, 32, was convicted of causing the death of Patrick McCabe by careless driving following the crash on Scotland Street in Glasgow in March 2015.

Cheng, of Pollokshields, was ordered to perform 300 hours' unpaid work in the community.

Judge Johanna Johnston QC also banned him from driving for four years.

The High Court in Glasgow heard the Transit van hired by Mr McCabe had broken down and was being put on to a recovery vehicle when Cheng's BMW smashed into it.

Mr McCabe, who was standing in the roadway, died and the recovery vehicle driver, 51-year-old Martin Aird, was seriously injured.

The incident was captured on the dashcam of the car travelling behind Cheng.

It showed the sun was low in the sky and there was significant glare.

Witnesses described Cheng as "distressed" and kept saying: "I never saw the truck."

Cheng was convicted of causing the death of Mr McCabe and seriously injuring Mr Aird through careless driving on March 23, 2015.

He was originally on trial accused of causing death by dangerous driving but the jury unanimously cleared him of the more serious charge.

At the crash site Cheng was very distressed and kept saying: "I didn't see them'."

Martin Aird, 51, was called out to recover Mr McCabe's Transit van from Scotland Street.

He described parking in front of Mr McCabe's broken down car and attaching straps on to the back wheels to winch it on to his recovery truck.

Mr Aird said he thought Mr McCabe was out the car by the time he was attaching the second strap to the back wheel.

He said: "After I started to put the strap to secure the vehicle it was like a big almighty bang, then everything went black."

Mr Aird said the next thing he remembered was being resuscitated at the scene and a paramedic saying "calm down, calm down".

The recovery truck driver said: "And after that the only thing I can remember was waking up in hospital."

Judge Johanna Johnston QC told first offender Cheng: "You have shown remorse and have not driven since this tragic accident."

Defence counsel Simon Gilbride said: "He has accepted from the outset his responsibility for causing the death of Mr McCabe. He is full of remorse for what happened."

Mr McCabe, originally from the Northern Irish village of Pomeroy, was transporting furniture from Scotland to his new home in County Tyrone.

The van broke down and it was in the process of being put on the tow truck when the crash occurred.