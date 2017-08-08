Two men sought after father stabbed to death in street

Murder police say the pair could hold 'vital' information about Craig McClelland's death.

Craig McClelland: Died on way to friend's house in Paisley.

Police investigating the murder of a father are looking for two men.

Detectives say the men may have "vital" information regarding the death of Craig McClelland, 31, who was stabbed on the way to his friend's house in Paisley, Renfrewshire.

Mr McClelland, a father-of-three, died in hospital after the attack on Tweed Avenue around 11.30pm on Sunday, July 23.

Police Scotland's major investigation team say their enquiries are ongoing and have issued descriptions of two men they are keen to speak to.

Both were seen near Tweed Avenue around the time of the murder.

The first man is described as being between 25 and 30, over 6ft and wearing a light grey tracksuit.

The second man is around the same age and is around 5ft 9in with a slim build. He wore dark clothing, white trainers, and may have been carrying a yellow plastic rucksack.

A dog walker who police had previously sought has now been in touch.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Paisley police station via 101, quoting reference number 4537 of July 23.