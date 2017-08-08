Body of man found in house after unexplained death

Police cordoned off the front of the house on Braeside Road in Greenock, Inverclyde.

Braeside Road: Body was found on Saturday evening. Google 2017

The body of a man was found in a house in Greenock, Inverclyde.

Officers cordoned off the front of the home on Braeside Road while investigations were carried out at 5.15pm on Saturday.

Police are treating the 43-year-old's death as unexplained.



A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A post-mortem will take place to establish the cause of his death.

"Police are treating it as unexplained. Enquiries are continuing."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.