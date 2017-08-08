Teenager locks 90-year-old woman in bathroom during raid

The 16-year-old forced his way into the pensioner's house on Milovaig Street in Glasgow.

Milovaig Street: The pensioner was left badly shaken. Google 2017

A boy locked a 90-year-old woman in a bathroom before stealing her money banks cards.

The 16-year-old forced his way into her house on Milovaig Street in Summerston, Glasgow, at 6.30pm on Monday.

He stole the woman's purse which had a three-figure sum of money and banks cards inside.

The pensioner was left badly shaken following the incident.

The boy is described as being 5ft 1in, of a slim build and has acne on both cheeks. He was wearing a black woolly hat and a black tracksuit.

Detective inspector John Morrison said: "This is a despicable crime carried out by a young man who clearly has no conscience and no regard for others.

"I am appealing to people in the area to think about the description and consider if they recognise it or know who the person is."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.