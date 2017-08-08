Rail services disrupted after Partick station evacuated

A fire alarm went off at the station in the west end of Glasgow at

Trains: Services were unable to stop at station (file pic). SWNS

Rail services have been disrupted after a fire alarm caused a station to be evacuated.

The fire alarm sounded at Partick station at around 4.30pm on Tuesday.

As a result there was no services from either direction stopping at the station.

In a tweet, ScotRail said: "Due to the fire alarm sounding at #Partick, services will not stop at this station in either direction. More info soon."

Services are now beginning to resume at the station.

There was no disruption to Glasgow Subway services.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.