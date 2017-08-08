Rail services disrupted after Partick station evacuated
Rail services have been disrupted after a fire alarm caused a station to be evacuated.
The fire alarm sounded at Partick station at around 4.30pm on Tuesday.
As a result there was no services from either direction stopping at the station.
In a tweet, ScotRail said: "Due to the fire alarm sounding at #Partick, services will not stop at this station in either direction. More info soon."
Services are now beginning to resume at the station.
There was no disruption to Glasgow Subway services.
