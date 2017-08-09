Man stabbed during house party in attempted murder

Emergency services were called to Applegate Drive in Lindsayfield, East Kilbride.

Applegate Drive: Police are following a positive line of inquiry. Google 2017

A man has been stabbed in an attempted murder at a house party.

The attack happened on Applegate Drive in Lindsayfield, East Kilbride.

A 25-year-old man was taken to Hairmyres Hospital after being seriously injured in the assault.

Police are following a positive line of inquiry in relation to the stabbing, which happened at 1.45am on Sunday.

A spokeswoman said: "The injured man was taken to Hairmyres Hospital in East Kilbride where hospital staff describe his condition as serious.

"The incident is being treated as attempted murder and officers are following a positive line of enquiry."

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman added: "We dispatched one ambulance to the scene.

"One male patient in his twenties was taken to Hairmyres Hospital."