Teenager who died after smashing BMW into bridge named

A teenager who died after smashing his BMW into a bridge has been named.

Harry Blowing, 18, crashed into a bridge parapet on the A7 north of Langholm in Dumfries and Galloway.

Mr Blowing, from Etterby Scaur in Carlisle, was cut free from his car before being taken to Dumfries Royal Infirmary by air ambulance.

He later died following the crash, which happened at 7pm on Monday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing."