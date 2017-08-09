Pair trapped after getting stuck in water down gorge

The pair got into difficulty at the Devil's Pulpit in Finnich Glen near Killearn.

A man and woman were rescued after getting stuck in water down a gorge.

The pair got into difficulty at the Devil's Pulpit in Finnich Glen near Killearn on Tuesday.

They were about 8ft down the drop and unable to get themselves out.

It is a popular location for hillwalkers and those interested in Scottish folklore.

Firefighters and the Lowlands Rescue team were called at 8.26pm.

Once rescued, the pair were transferred to paramedics. They were not injured.

According to local lore, the gorge was a meeting place for the ancient Druids. It is also where Satan is said to have preached to the monks below.

The Devil's Pulpit was first used to describe a circular rock at the site.