Body of man found in flat as police cordon off street

Clelland Avenue: The death in Bishopbriggs is being treated as unexplained. Google 2017

The body of a man has been found in a flat forcing police to cordon off a street.

Officers were alerted to the discovery on Clelland Avenue in Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire, at 8.30am on Wednesday.

The street has been closed between its junctions with Auchinairn Road and Myrtle Square.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "At around 8.30am on Wednesday, police received a report of a man's body being found within a flat in Clelland Avenue, Bishopbriggs.

" Officers are currently in attendance and the death is currently being treated as unexplained.

"Enquiries are at an early stage and are going."