Fan slashed in hospitality suite brawl at Celtic Park

Celtic Park: Attack understood to have happened in North Stand. SNSGroup

A football fan was slashed in a hospitality suite during Celtic's League Cup clash with Kilmarnock.

The 28-year-old man was taken to hospital after suffering serious facial injuries during the brawl at 7.45pm on Tuesday.

It is understood the attack happened in a lounge within the North Stand of the stadium.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police enquiries are ongoing after a 28-year-old man was seriously assaulted within Celtic football stadium, Glasgow, at around 7.45pm on Tuesday.

"The injured man was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he is being treated for a facial injury.

"Hospital staff describe his condition as stable. Officers are following a positive line of inquiry."

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman added: "We received a call at 8.06pm on Tuesday to attend an incident at Celtic Park.

"We dispatched one ambulance to the scene.

"One male patient in his 20s was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary."