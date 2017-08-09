Train passengers stepped in after man attacked woman

The woman was screaming for help after the man began hitting her and pulling her hair.

Police: Appeal for information (file pic). British Transport Police

Passengers were forced to intervene after a man attacked a woman on a train from Glasgow Central.

The passengers pulled the man from on top on the woman after he began hitting her and pulling her hair on the service to Ayr.

British Transport Police (BTP) say the attack took place around 8pm on Sunday, July 30 as the train was between Glasgow Central and Paisley Gilmour Street.

They are appealing for anyone who may be able to help identify the man to come forward.

Officers said the 53-year-old victim was travelling with the man when he assaulted her and got on top of her.

Passengers intervened and pulled him off of her as she was screaming for help.

The man is described as being tall, is in his late forties and was wearing a red jacket.

Anyone with information has been asked to call BTP on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting reference number 307 of August 8, 2017.