Dog walker showed teenage boy shotgun he 'found in woods'

A man who showed a shotgun to a teenage boy claimed he found the weapon in woods.

Jason Strachan, 37, said he made the discovery near his home in Kilwinning, North Ayrshire.

After he showed it to the 15-year-old, the boy told his mum and police were alerted.

It led to officers finding a haul of firearms at his flat, including the shotgun, air rifles and grenades.

Strachan pleaded guilty at the High Court in Glasgow to possessing the weapons, which carries a minimum jail sentence of five years.

He was remanded in custody pending sentencing next month.

Prosecutor Owen Mullan said: "He showed the boy a plastic bag and a tube.

"A sawn-off shotgun was in the tube. He also produced a grenade and a yellow shotgun cartridge.

"The boy states Strachan told him not to say anything to anyone."

In April this year, the boy's mum went to police after her son spoke to her.

Officers raided Strachan's flat and went on to find firearms including the shotgun in his loft.

Bullets had been inside Pringles snack tubs.

As well as the shotgun and ammunition, police seized four air rifles and grenades used by the British armed forces.

The court heard claims the shotgun had been discovered in woods beside Strachan's home.

His lawyer Laura Reilly said: "He was out walking his dog. The pet was out snuffling around and found a carrier bag.

"An item was found that was a gun. Curiosity got the better of Mr Strachan and he took the item home. He put it in his loft."

Lord Beckett deferred sentencing for reports.