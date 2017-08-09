Teenager seriously hurt in six-man brawl outside Nando's

The 18-year-old was attacked outside a branch on Sauchiehall Street in Glasgow.

A man was seriously injured in a six-man brawl outside a Nando's in Glasgow.

The 18-year-old was attacked outside the branch on Sauchiehall Street.

He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary with serious injuries following the fight, which happened at 3.30am on Saturday, July 8.

CCTV has been released of a man police want to speak to over the incident.

He is described as being white, of an average build and is 5ft 7in with blonde hair.

The man was wearing a white T-shirt with dark sleeves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

