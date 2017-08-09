Van driver seriously injured in attack by gang of men

The 51-year-old had stopped in Cambuslang to close a door that had swung open.

Assault: Van driver left with serious head and face injuries (file pic). ©SNS Group

A van driver has been left seriously injured after being attacked by a gang of men.

The 51-year-old had stopped on Mill Road in Cambuslang, South Lanarkshire, to close a door that had swung open.

He was approached by a group of four or five men, who attacked the van driver and left him with serious injuries to his head and face.

He was taken to Hairmyres Hospital in East Kilbride for treatment following the incident at 8pm on Tuesday and later released.

Detective constable Stuart Burnside said: "The attack was witnessed by a number of residents in the area who we have already spoken to but we also know that the injured man seems to have gone into the middle of the road during the incident causing a number of cars to swerve to avoid him.

"We are keen to trace the motorists as they may have information that can help our enquiry."