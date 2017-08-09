Police officer 'raped two women and assaulted another'

Blair Pettigrew allegedly threatened to take one victim into custody if she refused his advances.

A police officer has been accused of raping two women and indecently assaulting another.

Blair Pettigrew, 34, allegedly threatened to take one of his victims into custody if she refused his advances.

He is said to have told another he would expose details of her private life and arrange for colleagues to search her parents' home if she did not agree to sex.

Pettigrew faced the accusations during a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday.

The charges allege he raped his first victim between 2006 and 2007 in Glasgow.

The second woman is said to have been raped twice on dates between 2013 and 2015 in East Ayrshire.

Pettigrew, who received a national award in 2015 for his work volunteering with a local athletics club, is said to have been wearing his police uniform at the time.

He is further alleged to have indecently assaulted a third woman in Glasgow between 2005 and 2008 and communicated indecently with a fourth, both in person and via telephone calls.

He is then said to have accessed the Scottish Intelligence Database to access information on a number of women.

Pettigrew, of Ardrossan, North Ayrshire, denied the charges and judge Lord Beckett set a trial due to begin in January.