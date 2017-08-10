Motorcyclist dies after smashing into roadside verge

A 72-year-old man careered off the A708 near Polmoodie in Dumfries and Galloway.

Police: Closed road for eight hours (file pic). SWNS

A motorcyclist has died in a smash in Dumfries and Galloway.

The crash happened on the A708 near Polmoodie at 7.45pm on Wednesday.

A 72-year-old man, who was riding a BMW R1100 motorbike, careered off the road and crashed.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The route was closed for eight hours while investigations were carried out.

Constable Scott McCreadie said: "The man appears to have been travelling at the rear of a group of motorcyclists when the crash happened.

"We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this crash to come forward and contact Police Scotland's road policing unit at Dumfries on 101."