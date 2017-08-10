Body of junior doctor found in hospital changing room

John McKenna, 29, was discovered by colleagues at Crosshouse in Kilmarnock.

The body of a junior doctor has been found in a hospital changing room.

John McKenna, 29, was found by colleagues at University Hospital Crosshouse in Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire, during a shift.

The death of the junior doctor is being treated as unexplained but is not thought to be suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At around 11.45pm on Monday, it was reported the body of a 29-year-old man was found in a changing room at Crosshouse Hospital.

"Enquiries are ongoing. The death is being treated as unexplained.

"A post-mortem will be carried out in due course to establish the exact circumstances of the death."

The hospital is the biggest in the NHS Ayrshire and Arran area.

HR director at the health board, Patricia Leiser, said: "NHS Ayrshire and Arran is aware of an incident involving a member of staff which took place overnight on Monday into Tuesday at University Hospital Crosshouse.

"We are assisting Police Scotland with their investigations.

"While it would not be appropriate for us to comment further while these investigations are ongoing, our thoughts and sympathies are with the family at this sad time."