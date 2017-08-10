Murder hunt following discovery of man's body in flat

Frederick McGettigan, known as Ricky, was found dead in a property in Auchinairn.

The death of a man who was found in a flat is being treated as murder.

Frederick McGettigan, known as Ricky, was found dead in a property on Clelland Avenue in Auchinairn, East Dunbartonshire, on Wednesday.

The 51-year-old, from Auchinairn, was last seen when he visited a friend in Balornock, Glasgow, on Sunday morning at 10.30am.

A section of the street remains cordoned off while police hunt the killer.

Detective chief inspector Bob Frew said: "We are working to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the death and a motive for this murder.

"We are in the process of piecing together Ricky's movements and we know he was last seen on Sunday morning at around 10.30am when he visited a friend in Balornock.

"We are now trying to ascertain where he went next and establish the circumstances of what ultimately led to his murder."

Officers are carrying out door-to-door enquiries as well as gathering CCTV.

Mr Frew added: "I am appealing to local residents for any information. Did anyone hear a disturbance? Did you see or hear anything that seems a little suspicious?

"Please think back and consider if you have any information which could assist our investigation and help us trace whoever is responsible for this man's murder."

Chief inspector Gerry Corrigan said: "Our thoughts are with the friends and family of Ricky at this time.

"East Dunbartonshire is a very safe place but I understand that members of the public will be concerned by this incident.

"Additional patrols will be undertaken within the area to provide reassurance and I would ask that anyone with any concerns speaks to these officers."