Cyclist, 83, fights for life after collision with car

The woman was hit by a Citroen on Cumbernauld Road in Chryston, North Lanarkshire.

Collision: The road was closed for six hours. Google 2017

An 83-year-old cyclist is in a critical condition in hospital after she was hit by a car.

The pensioner was cycling north on Cumbernauld Road in Chryston, North Lanarkshire, at about 8am on Thursday when a grey Citroen C1 collided with her on a slip road between the A752 and the A80.

She was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow suffering from a serious head injury.

Medical staff at the hospital described her condition as critical.

The 31-year-old woman who was driving the Citroen was uninjured.

Police inquiries into the incident are under way and officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Craig McDonald said: "Whilst one or two motorists stopped to assist following the crash, we are still keen to speak to anyone who saw the collision take place.

"If you have any information that will assist officers with their investigation, then please contact the road policing unit in Motherwell via 101."

The road was closed for around six hours after the incident.