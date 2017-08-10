  • STV
  • MySTV

Two men face trial over shooting at primary school

STV

They are among nine men accused of being involved in serious organised crime.

High Court: Men appeared in Glasgow on Thursday (file pic).
High Court: Men appeared in Glasgow on Thursday (file pic). PA

Two men accused of shooting a man outside a primary school are among nine due to stand trial accused of being involved in serious organised crime.

Ross Monaghan was gunned down outside St George's on Muirdykes Road, Glasgow, in January.

Martyn Fitzsimmons and Mark Richardson are accused of involvement in the shooting.

They will go on trial along with seven others on a string of charges.

The group faces charges over three shootings, as well as claims relating to £1.5m of hidden money, being involved in the supply of cocaine and the possession of submachine guns.

Fitzsimmons and Richardson were joined by David Sell, Barry O'Neill, Anthony Woods, Francis Mulligan, Michael Bowman, Gerard Docherty and Steven McArdle at the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday.

The indictment lists 28 charges between December 2011 and February this year.

All nine men first face a charge that - along with named individuals - they agreed to "commit and organise the commission of serious offences".

Richardson, along with Docherty and McArdle, are accused of trying to kill Robert Kelbie by shooting him while wearing masks last September in Newbridge, Midlothian.

Sell, O'Neill and Mulligan - again with others named - face a charge of the abduction and attempted murder of Robert Allan in March 2015.

The accusation includes claims he was restrained with cable ties, chains and padlocks at a house in Barnsley, South Yorkshire.

Mr Allan is said to have been forced into a car and driven more than 200 miles to an industrial estate in Fauldhouse, West Lothian.

Among other claims, it is alleged he was assaulted and left with a broken leg before being driven "against his will" to East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire.

The indictment states he was then dragged from the car, pinned down and repeatedly shot in the legs.

Sell, O'Neill and Mulligan are also charged with attempting to defeat the ends of justice to "conceal" their alleged guilt.

This includes an accusation that they made Mr Allan undress and then sprayed him with bleach and a pressure washer.

The men - apart from Docherty and McArdle - further face a charge under the Proceeds of Crime Act that they did "conceal and disguise criminal property".

This is said to be £1.54m, a further £30,580 as well as €116,450 (£105, 360).

It is alleged to have been hidden in a number of places including "concealed compartments" of a lorry listed as being found in East Kilbride.

The nine were also allegedly concerned in the supply of cocaine. They finally face a number of firearms charges.

Prosecutors list possession of a number of weapons such as sub machine guns, Beretta pistols and a Glock handgun.

Lawyers for the nine men pleaded not guilty on their behalf and judge Lord Beckett set the trial for November.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.