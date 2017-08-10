Two men face trial over shooting at primary school

They are among nine men accused of being involved in serious organised crime.

High Court: Men appeared in Glasgow on Thursday (file pic). PA

Two men accused of shooting a man outside a primary school are among nine due to stand trial accused of being involved in serious organised crime.

Ross Monaghan was gunned down outside St George's on Muirdykes Road, Glasgow, in January.

Martyn Fitzsimmons and Mark Richardson are accused of involvement in the shooting.

They will go on trial along with seven others on a string of charges.

The group faces charges over three shootings, as well as claims relating to £1.5m of hidden money, being involved in the supply of cocaine and the possession of submachine guns.

Fitzsimmons and Richardson were joined by David Sell, Barry O'Neill, Anthony Woods, Francis Mulligan, Michael Bowman, Gerard Docherty and Steven McArdle at the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday.

The indictment lists 28 charges between December 2011 and February this year.

All nine men first face a charge that - along with named individuals - they agreed to "commit and organise the commission of serious offences".

Richardson, along with Docherty and McArdle, are accused of trying to kill Robert Kelbie by shooting him while wearing masks last September in Newbridge, Midlothian.

Sell, O'Neill and Mulligan - again with others named - face a charge of the abduction and attempted murder of Robert Allan in March 2015.

The accusation includes claims he was restrained with cable ties, chains and padlocks at a house in Barnsley, South Yorkshire.

Mr Allan is said to have been forced into a car and driven more than 200 miles to an industrial estate in Fauldhouse, West Lothian.

Among other claims, it is alleged he was assaulted and left with a broken leg before being driven "against his will" to East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire.

The indictment states he was then dragged from the car, pinned down and repeatedly shot in the legs.

Sell, O'Neill and Mulligan are also charged with attempting to defeat the ends of justice to "conceal" their alleged guilt.

This includes an accusation that they made Mr Allan undress and then sprayed him with bleach and a pressure washer.

The men - apart from Docherty and McArdle - further face a charge under the Proceeds of Crime Act that they did "conceal and disguise criminal property".

This is said to be £1.54m, a further £30,580 as well as €116,450 (£105, 360).

It is alleged to have been hidden in a number of places including "concealed compartments" of a lorry listed as being found in East Kilbride.

The nine were also allegedly concerned in the supply of cocaine. They finally face a number of firearms charges.

Prosecutors list possession of a number of weapons such as sub machine guns, Beretta pistols and a Glock handgun.

Lawyers for the nine men pleaded not guilty on their behalf and judge Lord Beckett set the trial for November.